Dean Smith: Winner was Old Trafford redemption for Aston Villa's Kortney Hause

Hause’s 88th minute header earned Villa just their second victory over the Red Devils in 46 Premier League meetings.

The centre-back was making his first top flight start of the season and only his fourth of 2021.

Smith later revealed Hause suffered the foot injury which kept him out of the opening months of the year while warming down on the Old Trafford pitch after Villa’s last visit on New Year’s Day.

Hause had been an unused substitute in the 2-1 defeat and Smith explained: “Kortney was playing very well around Christmas last year and actually got injured training on the pitch after the game. He ended up missing the next few months.

“He has been starved of recent games because our defence has been pretty solid over the back end of last season and consistent in their performances.

“But he took his chance really well against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and I had no doubts about putting him in on Saturday with Axel (Tuanzebe) being out.

“It just shows the depth we have. We have four quality centre-backs at the club right now and they are all playing really well, which is pleasing.”

Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage time penalty miss sealed Villa’s best result of the season so far and arguably the finest of Smith’s near three-year managerial reign.

But while the boss accepted the win would boost confidence levels he believes his team, who next visit Tottenham on Sunday, are capable of getting even better.

Smith said: “It is a big result but I think we have been close to it in recent visits to Old Trafford.

“We conceded the inevitable penalty, which I felt was a little bit harsh. But I think going there and playing as well as we did and being as brave as we were will give everyone a lift.

“It is no disrespect to players who were here last season but when you can put your record signing on the pitch for the last 15 minutes it shows when we are healthy the depth of the squad we have got.

“I thought we had recruited well since Jack (Grealish) had gone and the performances have been there.