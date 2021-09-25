Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 1: Matt Maher and Luke Hatfield analysis - VIDEO

By Luke HatfieldAston VillaPublished:

Watch Matt Maher and Luke Hatfield analyse Aston Villa's brilliant 1-0 win at Manchester United.

Villa claimed all three points, and deservingly so - after Kortney Hause's header was enough to separate the sides after 90 minutes.

Dean Smith's side put in an excellent display, with Matt Target and Ollie Watkins both guilty of wasting golden chances to open the scoring before Hause's eventual winner.

It wasn't without its drama though, with Hause again central as he was deemed to handle the ball in the box, gifting United a penalty in added time, only for Bruno Fernandes to blaze over the bar.

Watch Luke and Matt discuss it all here:

