Fans are eager for Aston Villa tickets

Aston Villa fans in the stands

The club currently has more than 13,000 fans on a waiting list and some of those will now be offered the chance to buy, with season ticket sales again likely to be capped at around 30,000.

That is the amount Villa sold for their first season back in the Premier League in 2019 and the latest meeting of the club’s fan consultation group were told 90 per cent of those supporters had renewed.

A club spokesman told fans: “We are moving into new territory as a club with the highest demand for tickets we have ever experienced in our history.”

Villa were closing in on a year-long run of home sell-outs when the outbreak of the pandemic forced matches behind closed doors in March last year.

The number of season ticket renewals indicates interest in Dean Smith’s team has not waned despite fans having been shut out for more than 12 months.

With restrictions on crowd sizes at sporting venues set to be dropped on Monday, Villa are increasingly hopeful of starting the season with their stadium at full capacity.