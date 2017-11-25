Steve Bruce: Mile Jediank to be assessed

The 33-year-old, who missed the start of the season while recovering from groin surgery, was forced off just 26 minutes into Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ipswich with a shoulder problem.

Villa, who have already lost skipper John Terry and star striker Jonathan Kodjia to injury this month, expect to learn more about Jedinak’s condition in the next 24 hours.

Boss Steve Bruce said: “Mile has got a shoulder injury. We don’t know how bad it is but for him to come off with a shoulder injury means there’s something wrong.

“That’s a disappointment to us and we hope it’s not too bad.”

Chris Samba replaced Jedinak, who was making just his second start of the campaign, from the bench as Villa went on to record their ninth win in 12 Championship games.

Bruce added: “We can’t keep losing our big players but certainly it opens the door for somebody else and you want them to flourish like Albert (Adomah) has done.

“It’s a big month coming up in December. We’ve had a huge month and things are looking OK at the moment.”