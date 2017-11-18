Steve Bruce impressed by Aston Villa 'hunger' in win over QPR

Two goals from top scorer Albert Adomah saw Villa come from behind for the first time on the road since August 2013.

After a fortnight in which he lost both skipper John Terry and star striker Jonathan Kodjia to injury, Bruce took huge encouragement in the manner his players responded to Jamie Mackie’s opener for the hosts.

“I was very pleased with the reaction. That was important for me,” said the boss.

“The way we played was great. We played it forward, we looked quick, we looked energetic and we were always a threat.

“At times we haven’t played like that but today we did. We did very well without big names.”

Mackie fired QPR ahead from close range on 18 minutes when Villa failed to clear a corner.

Adomah levelled on the stroke of half-time from the spot after R’s defender Jack Robinson handled in the box and then slammed home the winner just before the hour mark.

The victory lifted Villa up to fifth in the Championship. It was their fourth league victory on the road this term, the same number as they achieved in the whole of last season.

Bruce said: “I have seen it earlier in my time here when we would go away from home and pack in. I don’t think that is the case now.

“There is a bit of resilience coming through, a bit of know-how which is good.

“There is a better spirit, a better attitude among them. We have a bigger hunger and desire to achieve.”

Adomah has now scored eight goals in 15 appearances this season and Bruce - who also reserved particular praise for young attacking duo Keinan Davis and Josh Onomah - added: “Albert’s done very well. At the start of the season he wasn’t in the team,

“He didn’t moan or groan. He came into my office and said ‘I will prove you wrong’.

“He trained hard, got his chance and has taken it.

“When a big name drops out, it gives the others an opportunity. And if there’s proof of that, look at Keinan Davis.

“He was absolutely immense today. It just shows you where you can come from in a short space of time.”