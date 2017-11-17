Ross McCormack recall not an option for Aston Villa

Injuries to Jonathan Kodjia, Scott Hogan and Gabriel Agbonlahor mean 19-year-old Keinan Davis is now the club’s only fit senior forward heading toward the busy festive period.

But bringing forgotten man McCormack in from the cold is not an option for boss Steve Bruce, even were he minded to do so, with the terms of the loan agreement meaning Villa cannot recall the £12million man from Down Under before the January transfer window opens.

McCormack has scored four goals in six games since joining Melbourne on loan in September, though the Scot sat out Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Brisbane with an Achilles injury.

The 31-year-old has not played in a Championship fixture for Villa since January 2 and finished last season on loan at Nottingham Forest following a public falling out with Bruce, who was unhappy with the striker’s dedication and fitness.

A tipping point arrived when McCormack claimed he could not attend training because the gates to his home were stuck.

Since returning to the club during the summer, McCormack has made two substitute appearances in the Carabao Cup.

But the former Fulham ace, who has netted just three times for Villa since a big money move from Craven Cottage in August 2016, opted for the move to Melbourne when it became apparent he remained well down the pecking order.

Bruce now finds himself seriously short of options up front after Kodjia and Hogan both suffered injuries during the international break. Agbonlahor, meanwhile, is still recovering from a long-standing calf complaint.

Kodjia aggravated an ankle injury while away with the Ivory Coast, while Republic of Ireland hitman Hogan underwent surgery to remove a blockage from his bowel and is expected to miss several weeks.

“Scott took bad after the Ireland game on Tuesday and was operated on in the early hours of the next morning on a blockage in one of his bowels,” said Bruce.

“We don’t think it is going to be months but will be weeks.”