Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom: Fans will be out in force to boost Owls’ safety bid

All available home tickets sold out earlier this week for Wednesday’s final home game of the campaign as Carlos Corberan’s visitors focus on confirming their play-off status.

More than 30,000 are expected inside the South Yorkshire stadium for the second game running, with Albion’s 2,400 away allocation in the upper tier of the Leppings Lane end snapped up some time ago.

The lower tier has, at times, been opened up for extra home support to attend. Wednesday have this week been in discussions with their local Safety Advisory Group on that section of the stadium being open on Saturday.

Danny Rohl’s side were backed by a raucous capacity 7,000-plus following in last Sunday’s crucial 3-1 win at Blackburn, which lifted Wednesday out of the Championship drop zone.

They are one place and point clear of the bottom three before the clash with Albion and victory, coupled with results going their way elsewhere, would put them on the verge of safety.

Blues and Huddersfield, the two sides below Wednesday, meet elsewhere in Yorkshire as the battle to stay up reaches its climax. Rohl’s side have drawn their last three home fixtures.

The 34-year-old German, a former assistant, took on his first job in senior management when appointed in October.

It could also be an emotional Wednesday swansong for stalwarts Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer. The duo have both made more than 400 appearances for the Owls but are out of contract this summer.