Bloxwich hold on to win thrilling derby in the cup

Trysull started well, scoring after 10 minutes, only for Bloxwich to reply within five minutes when a Jack O’Neil shot was hit with venom from 10 yards inside the Trysull half to dip into the top corner.

On 30 minutes, a corner by Ryan Jones was headed home by Gordon Spragg to give Bloxwich a 2-1 half-time lead.

TJ Hayes, Ryan Jones and Bobby Speed stretched that advantage to 5-1 in the second half, only for Trysull to score three times in the last 10 minutes an then hit the post with the last kick of the game.

Thomas Wright, the Bloxwich secretary, said: “It was a great credit to the game of football and the league.”

In the Over 30s Concentric Properties Division, MNF All Starz and HC Rangers shared eight goals and the points in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash.

Neil Julka and Amrik Sidhu scored for MNF, with Ben Wilkins and Dale Holloway replying for HC Rangers before half-time.

Wilkins put Rangers 3-2 up at the beginning of the second half, only for an Alex Fletcher double to give the lead to MNF All Starz 4-3.

But Wilkins completed his hat-trick with a penalty in added time to make the final result 4-4 in a thoroughly entertaining game.

Special mention for referee Chris Delaney was given by HC secretary Tom Mitchell, who said that he had a great game and let the game flow.

Shere Punjab and Wolverhampton United Old Boys were involved in another ding dong clash that went the way of the former, 4-2.

Ty Clarke opened the scoring for Wolverhampton United, but Alex Birch levelled before half-time.

Razwan Akhtar put Punjab 2-1 in front, quickly followed by Dan Hall equalising for Wolverhampton.

The game was very tight, both sides missing chances, gradually Shere Punjab gained the upper hand.

Avi Atwal tapped in a rebound before an Arun Sanghera curler in the top corner made the final score 4-2.

In the PayCare Open Age Division, AFC Goldthorne beat Delph Runners 6-0 – Gregg Corbett (two), Wayne Marsh, Alex Duffield, Brad Lewis and new signing Liam Callum were the goalscorers.