Wales' Neco Williams looking for a favour in bid to qualify

Wales’ automatic qualification hopes were taken out of their own hands on Saturday by a wounding 1-1 away draw to Armenia and Croatia’s 2-0 victory in Latvia.

Croatia will secure the second spot behind already-qualified Turkey by beating Armenia in their final qualifier tomorrow.

But were Armenia to draw or win in Zagreb, that would leave the door open for Wales who would then take second place by beating Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium on the same evening.

“Armenia are a top team,” Williams said of opponents who have damaged Wales’ qualification more than any other by taking four points from them. “They have got some very good players and, hopefully, they can do a job on Croatia like they did against us.

“We still have a chance because you never know what’s going to happen. It’s not in our hands and we have got to wait for other results. There’s a lot of luck in football, and hopefully it will be on our side.”

Villa’s John McGinn netted from the penalty spot as Scotland drew 3-3 with Norway in Group A at Hampden Park.

The Scots trailed twice but hit back through McGinn and an own goal from Leo Ostigard. Stuart Armstrong put them 3-2 up but Mohamed Elyounoussi grabbed a late leveller. Aron Dennum and Jorgen Larsen scored Norway’s other goals.