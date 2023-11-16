Ruben Neves shock Premier League return could affect Aston Villa star's future

The London club are long-term admirers of Luiz and saw three late bids rejected for him in the summer of 2022, before Luiz went on to sign a new contract at Villa a month later.

The Brazilian has impressed under Unai Emery and Arsenal are monitoring him ahead of a potential move, however reports have suggested they are also lining up Neves as a potential alternative.

Neves left Wolves in June for a club record £47million as he joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Newcastle reportedly interested, but any Arsenal move could see Villa benefit and keep Luiz beyond January.