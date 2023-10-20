West Brom v Plymouth preview: Pilgrims prove poor travellers in quest for first away win

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher

The Pilgrims are renowned for their Devon form and Home Park was a big part in their title success in League One last term.

That crowning glory sees Steven Schumacher’s side compete in the Championship for the first time in 13 years and they have enjoyed a solid enough opening to life back in the second tier. Worryingly, though, will be the wait for an away victory.

The Pilgrims have taken just two points from their first five games on the road and will be reluctant to solely rely on home form to steer clear of the drop zone places.

Former assistant Schumacher, in charge since December 2021, has overseen some impressive victories against Blackburn and Norwich this term but Argyle did finish before the international break with consecutive home defeats to Millwall and Swansea.

Plymouth head to The Hawthorns tomorrow in 18th and will be keen to avoid falling further adrift of the mid-table pack.

They are coming light on a few bodies, particularly in defence.

Centre-half Lewis Gibson has missed the last few games with a foot injury and the 23-year-old had put in a string of impressive performances since checking in from Everton in the summer.

Left-back Saxon Earley (ankle ligaments) is also absent, as is attacking midfielder Callum Wright (knee ligaments).