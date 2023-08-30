Notification Settings

Carabao Cup: Wolves face Championship opposition meanwhile Aston Villa get all Premier League tie

By Nathan JudahFootballPublished: Comments

Wolves will face Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Carabao Cup third round.

Meanwhile Aston Villa will host fellow Premier League basement side Everton.

Holders Manchester United will host Crystal Palace while treble-winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Record nine-time winners Liverpool face a home tie against Championship Leicester and Arsenal will cross London to face Brentford.

Other intriguing ties in the draw made on Wednesday evening pitted Chelsea against Brighton, and Salford against Burnley.

Ties will take place the week beginning Monday, September 25.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

