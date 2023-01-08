FA Cup 4th round draw: Walsall to face Leicester, Wolves/West Brom/Aston Villa set for away trips

FA Cup draw

Wolves' controversial 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last night will go to a replay at Molineux.

The winner will then face a difficult trip south to high-flying Brighton who continue to impress under Roberto De Zerbi.

West Brom's injury time leveller at Chesterfield also means the two sides will face a replay at The Hawthorns.

If Carlos Corberan's are successful, they will travel to fellow Championship rivals Bristol City or Swansea City.

Michael Flynn's Walsall have arguably received the glamour fixture all Saddlers fans were hoping for as they host Premier League Leicester City at the Poundland Stadium.

The tie should being some much needed funds to the club during what could be a busy transfer window for the League Two club.