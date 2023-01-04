Aston Villa 1 Wolves 1 - Report

Daniel Podence (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

For Villa winger Leon Bailey, that was quite literally the case. The Jamaica international looked destined to be the match-winner when he rounded Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa in the final minute of stoppage time, only to put his effort wide of an open goal.

That would have capped a comeback for Villa, who for most of the night were subdued and sliding to defeat.

Wolves, on the other hand, were impressive, leading through Daniel Podence’s 12th minute opener and looked comfortable doing so. A win which would have moved them out of the relegation zone looked in their grasp.

But then Tyrone Mings lofted a ball over the top, a Wolves defence which had barely put a foot wrong all night switched off and substitute Danny Ings pounced to level with 12 minutes to go.

Though Bailey’s extraordinary miss prevented things from getting worse for Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, the Spaniard may still feel some frustration, albeit the hope of his appointment has already turned to optimism just three matches into his reign. Wolves already look much improved.

Villa had come into the game with three wins for four under their new boss, Unai Emery. This was their poorest performance of his reign, though the fact they still managed a point – and really should have won – is an undoubted positive. While the decision to field Matty Cash in an advanced position in place of the injured John McGinn did not work, the second half chances did, not least the introduction of Ings.

Villa also welcomed back Emi Martinez and the goalkeeper was introduced to the crowd shortly before kick-off, World Cup medal around his neck and the Golden Glove trophy in hand. Home fans roared. The travelling ones booed.

There were chances at both ends before Podence opened the scoring. The first came Villa’s way when Ruben Neves was dispossessed in the corner, Douglas Luiz found Bailey and the winger pulled his finish wide of the near post.

Wolves then went close when Joao Moutinho hung up a cross to the far post for Nathan Collins. Ezri Konsa was in the right place to clear off the line.

Villa looked happy to sit back, just as they had done in the first half at Tottenham three days previously but where those opponents lacked for any inspiration, their visitors here found some from Podence.

Taking possession after Villa had cleared a corner, the winger found Moutinho on the right before beating Luiz to the return pass, turning past the Brazilian and picking out a spot just inside the far post.

By the midway point of the half, Wolves should have been further ahead. Podence pounced on a wayward Emi Buendia pass but then failed to pick out an unmarked Costa. Matheus Nunes then burst through a static Villa backline and was denied by the legs of an onrushing Martinez.

The home side were struggling to create anything when they did go on the offensive, too many players too often guilty of taking a touch too many, or taking the easy option. Their only effort on target of the half came when Neves brought down Bailey around 25 yards from goal. Lucas Digne’s free-kick was well struck but the save for Sa relatively comfortable.

Something had to change and Emery looked to force it by removing Ashley Young and introducing Philippe Coutinho. Villa looked better and volume levels in the home stands began to rise. Yet chances remained at a premium, Boubacar Kamara making room for a shot but sending the effort well wide.

Lopetegui introduced Cunha for his debut midway through the half but it was his first substitute, Adama Traore, who went close to doubling the visiting team’s advantage when he cut inside Tyrone Mings and drove a shot over the bar.

Villa were struggling for any kind of rhythm, their crosses into the box either wayward or easily defended. But then they were nearly handed a gift, Bueno miscontrolling a cross and the ball striking his hand. Referee Jarrod Gillett waved away appeals for a spot-kick and VAR agreed. Moments later Kilman did superbly to clear Ludwig Augustinsson’s volley on the line. A double escape.

Soon after the visitors would have no such luck. Mings lofted a pass over the top and Ings was running away and free, a slip from Sa making the finish easy for the striker, his seventh goal of the season in all competitions and six in the league.

Villa suddenly had their tails up and Buendia saw a shot deflected behind. At the other end, Rayan Ait-Nouri holding off a series of challenges before bringing a sharp save from Martinez.

That looked like the last big chance until Ings lofted the ball over the top for Bailey. His first touch took the ball round Sa, the second took it wide of goal. When the whistle went, he flung himself to the ground, inconsolable.

Teams

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Young (Coutinho HT), Konsa, Mings, Digne (Augustinsson 67), Cash, Luiz (Dendoncker 67), Kamara, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins (Ings 67) Subs not used: Sanson, Chambers, Bednarek, Coutinho, Young K, Olsen (gk).