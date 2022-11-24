Harry Kane will be fit for USA clash says England keeper Jordan Pickford

England captain harry Kane has undergone scans after suffering a slight ankle injury in the win over Iran.

The 29-year-old went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge shortly after half-time in Monday’s 6-2 Group B win against Iran.

Kane played on until the 75th minute but was seen leaving England’s World Cup with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped.

The Football Association remained tight-lipped about Kane’s fitness, but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before tomorrow’s clash with the USA.

Team-mates are optimistic that Kane will be fine and Pickford allayed concerns when speaking at Al Wakrah Sports Complex base. “I think he is good, probably just a little bit sore,” the Three Lions goalkeeper said. “I’m sure he is fine, he was out on the grass with us today which is good. He is our captain.”

Pickford is confident England would have the strength in depth to cope should their record goalscorer miss out.

“Everyone will take their chance,” he added. “When Harry went off, Callum (Wilson) came on and got an assist.