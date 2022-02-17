Ludlow claim another victory

Ludlow Town Colts goalkeeper Regan Tonkinson claims a cross on his way to a clean sheet Picture: Graham Gould

Jack Dwyer bagged the only goal of the game as Colts chalked up their fourth win in their last five Herefordshire County League Premier Division outings.

On a damp and dismal day, Colts enjoyed most of the possession in the opening half with Danny Crowther, Arron Hodge and Jabez Smith all going close to scoring.

At the other end of the pitch, keeper Regan Tonkinson wasn’t forced into action as the first half ended 0-0.

Colts started to press more after the break following the introduction of Mackenzie Swift and Scott Guilbert.

After squandering a number of chances the host finally made the breakthrough with 20 minutes remaining.

Colts were awarded a free-kick 25 yards out and recent signing Dwyer, making his home debut, saw his cross-shot loop over the Hinton keeper into the top corner.