Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ludlow claim another victory

By Nathan JudahFootballPublished:

Ludlow Town Colts continued their impressive new year with a hard-fought victory over Hinton.

Ludlow Town Colts goalkeeper Regan Tonkinson claims a cross on his way to a clean sheet Picture: Graham Gould
Ludlow Town Colts goalkeeper Regan Tonkinson claims a cross on his way to a clean sheet Picture: Graham Gould

Jack Dwyer bagged the only goal of the game as Colts chalked up their fourth win in their last five Herefordshire County League Premier Division outings.

On a damp and dismal day, Colts enjoyed most of the possession in the opening half with Danny Crowther, Arron Hodge and Jabez Smith all going close to scoring.

At the other end of the pitch, keeper Regan Tonkinson wasn’t forced into action as the first half ended 0-0.

Colts started to press more after the break following the introduction of Mackenzie Swift and Scott Guilbert.

After squandering a number of chances the host finally made the breakthrough with 20 minutes remaining.

Colts were awarded a free-kick 25 yards out and recent signing Dwyer, making his home debut, saw his cross-shot loop over the Hinton keeper into the top corner.

Colts, who are fifth in the table, travel to Ewyas Harold on Saturday.

Football
Sport
Grassroots
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News