Wolves targeting top spot on back of derby delight

Hughes runs to team mates.

Dan McNamara’s side enjoyed an emphatic 3-0 win over fierce rivals Albion in midweek.

And now, they sit just three points off table-toppers Derby County – with three games in hand.

Tomorrow’s test for Wolves, in third, sees them face second-placed Fylde.

McNamara’s charges are yet to lose in the league and also beat Derby 3-2 last weekend.

Wolves have scored a whopping 22 goals in their last five games across all competitions.

“We’ll be ready for whatever Fylde throw at us,” said McNamara.

“The rest of this season now is about enjoying it.

“That’s what I keep saying to the girls.

“Dreaming is for free, so let’s see where it takes us.”

Aiming to bounce back from the derby defeat, meanwhile, Albion are in FA Women’s Cup action against Exeter City.

The Baggies go into the fourth round tie knowing a victory could land them £2,000 in prize money.

They have enjoyed some emphatic triumphs so far in the competition – beating Crewe Alexandra 5-0, Lincoln LFC 4-1 and Long Eaton United 5-1.

Also in the Cup, Villa had a mammoth task on their hands as they welcomed holders Chelsea to the Banks’s Stadium today (1pm).

City rivals Birmingham host Sunderland in the Cup tomorrow.

Part of the weekend’s league action sees Stoke City, in the Northern Premier, go up against Sheffield.

In the Northern One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa are in for a difficult game against league leaders Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Stourbridge are aiming to move towards the top of the West Midlands Premier.

The Glassgirls head to bottom-of-the-table City of Stoke while sitting seven points off top-of-the-table Sutton Coldfield Town, having three games in hand.

Lichfield City, firmly in the race and currently in second, head to Crusaders.

Lye Town are at Coventry Sphinx, while Kidderminster Harriers make the short trip to Worcester City.

In West Midlands One North, Sandwell TREC are aiming to get back to winning ways as they travel to Coventry City.

Walsall Wood, who beat Sandwell 4-3 last time out, host AFC Telford United.

Sedgley & Gornal United are looking to carry on their good run in West Midlands One South.