Ebony Salmon scores wonder goal in Racing Louisville debut - WATCH

Ebony Salmon

The 20-year-old striker netted a stunning solo effort just moments after coming off the bench against Houston Dash on Sunday night.

Collecting a pass with her back to goal, Salmon demonstrated superb footwork to turn two defenders and finish past the goalkeeper.

A former member of Villa’s academy, Salmon grew up in Kingswinford and first played for Gornal Colts alongside boys as a junior.

71' - NWSL debut

71' - First NWSL goal

Go off, @ebony_salmon pic.twitter.com/21PmNcyUyq — Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) June 20, 2021

She moved to the National Women’s Soccer League last month after two seasons with Bristol City in the Women’s Super League.

Regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the women’s game, Salmon made her senior England debut earlier this year.

“Watching from the bench I knew that I could come on and create something, but definitely I was surprised that I came on and scored so quick," she said of her debut goal.