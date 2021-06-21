Ebony Salmon scores wonder goal in Racing Louisville debut - WATCH

Black Country footballer Ebony Salmon enjoyed a dream start to life in the USA - scoring just 74 seconds into her debut for Racing Louisville.

The 20-year-old striker netted a stunning solo effort just moments after coming off the bench against Houston Dash on Sunday night.

Collecting a pass with her back to goal, Salmon demonstrated superb footwork to turn two defenders and finish past the goalkeeper.

A former member of Villa’s academy, Salmon grew up in Kingswinford and first played for Gornal Colts alongside boys as a junior.

She moved to the National Women’s Soccer League last month after two seasons with Bristol City in the Women’s Super League.

Regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the women’s game, Salmon made her senior England debut earlier this year.

“Watching from the bench I knew that I could come on and create something, but definitely I was surprised that I came on and scored so quick," she said of her debut goal.

"I think it’s been a really good two weeks of training with the girls, and I’ve just wanted to get myself going and get into a game, and I think that getting in 20, 25 minutes in the bank and getting a goal is a really good start for me.”

