Sam Allardyce set to take on Everton challenge

The Black Country-born 63-year-old was last night reported to be close to a deal to take over the struggling Toffees, who take on fellow crisis club West Ham tonight.

Allardyce, who began his career in non-league with home town club Dudley Town, had ruled himself out of the position two weeks ago amid claims of a boardroom split over his potential appointment at Goodison Park.

However, since then Everton have been in freefall under caretaker David Unsworth, who saw the side concede nine goals in two games in the last week.

An Unsworth warned whoever takes over will face need time to right the problems. “I don’t think there’s a quick fix,” said. “I think whoever gets the job needs time, patience, support and backing.”