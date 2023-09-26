ECC leading after shattering Glassy Junction

Darts

Kev Bell, Karl Hughes, Ryan Locker, Ian Stanton and Paul Price did the damage.

Gilberts remain second after a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Pheasant A, with wins from Alan Melling, Rob Pitt, Ben Johnson and Jon Blakemore.

Pheasant B had Rich Brown, Jamie Daly, Dean Fullwood, Anthony Moseley to thank for beating Homestead 4-2.

Corpus B toppled bottom side Lady Ts 6-0 while Railway Club, Three Crowns, The Angel and Wednesfield Legion all recorded 5-1 victories.

In the Wolverhampton Tuesday League, joint leaders ECC destroyed Woodfield 6-1 to leave them two points above their opponents – Ian Stanton, Paul Bromley, John Simms, Dean Fullwood, Luke Griffiths and Paul Price all won.

Gilberts A remain joint top after a hard-fought 4-3 win against Dog & Partridge, with Simon Pritchard, Phil Mayo, Reece Cook-Lucas and Jon Blakemore doing the damage.

Corpus A raced into a 4-1 lead against Three Crowns, with wins from Mark Watkiss, Liam Bolton, Mark Footman and Dave Lucas, Ade Ives, Andy Mclean and Hannah Bradbury replied.

Moreton Arms remain four points clear in the Tettenhall Wednesday League after a tough 4-3 win at Railway Club.

Lee Cook, John Platt, Sean Griffin and Joe Cook won for the leaders, while Swan Compton triumphed in the basement clash with winless Codsall Firs. Steve Cousins, Nige Southwick, Dodge Booth and Mick Scott gave Swan a 4-3 victory.

Cleveland enjoyed a 5-2 win at Dog & Partridge – Paul Farley, Chris Rowden, Gavin Whyman, Rich Ashley and Mikey Harris were the fab five.

Dog & Partridge continue to lead the way in the West Midlands Super League, beating ECC 4-1 thanks to wins from Gavin Baker, John Morris, Wayne Jones and Dean Fullwood.

Bridgetown Social had a great 5-0 win at Chase Social – Mark Craddock, Mick Baker, Ian Jones, Glen Mcrandle and Kev Bambrick doing the damage.

Kings Head A took out Gilberts D 5-0, while Gilberts B overcame Staffs Knot 3-2.

Leaders Gilberts B went down 3-2 in the Black Country Super League to Townsend A – Jason Lowe, Connor Whitehouse and Rob Smith winning for Townsend, with Wayne Jones and Darren Williams replying.

Second-placed Railway had a 3-2 success over Quarry Bank with wins from Liam Kelly, Jamie Rollinson and Reece Colley.