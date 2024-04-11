Shropshire County League in further rain woe

The beginning of the new county league campaign was already delayed seven days until April 27.

But league chiefs are now discussing the prospect of pushing back further with many grounds struggling to prepare facilities or conduct outdoor pre-season practice due to the high volume of rain.

Talks, which are still to be confirmed, could see the league’s Premier Division shift its April 27 fixtures to the summer Bank Holiday on Monday, August 26, with a view to another seven-day delayed start date of Saturday, May 4. The intention is for the end of the season not to change, allowing the champions to compete in the Birmingham League play-offs.

All other tiers from Division 1 down could also start on May 4 with new dates for rescheduled fixtures still to be decided.