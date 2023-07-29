In-form Libby stars as Worcestershire take command

Jake Libby

Worcestershire’s leading run scorer this season, Libby posted an assured 117 to steer his side to 316-8 in their second innings and engineer a commanding lead of 421 going into the final day.

Skipper Brett D’Oliveira weighed in with a valuable 46 and helped add 114 for the fifth wicket with Libby, who now boasts 909 first-class runs at an average of 56.81 this summer, while Matthew Waite smashed a quickfire 62 from 32 balls.

Ollie Price had earlier completed a superb career-best knock of 115, dominating a stand of 111 for the fifth wicket with his brother, Tom, who made 46. But Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington and Adam Finch finished with three wickets apiece as the Pears bowled the home side out for 301 to establish a first-innings lead of 105.

“All round, I think we had a great day,” said Libby. “The bowlers finished things off really well in the morning and I have every confidence in their ability to knock over 10 poles and get us the win.

“We’re in a very strong position and the pitch is still a bit up and down and two-paced, so we have to back ourselves.

“After the new ball, the pitch flattened out and I was pleased to be able to contribute. They bowled well after tea, but there were also periods of play where it became easier to score runs and put the bad ball away.