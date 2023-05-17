Milford hit the top as they hammer rivals Wombourne

Penkidge’s opener Callum Morrell is clean bowled by Old Wulfrunians’ Jack Stanley for 23.

Both sides went into the clash unbeaten but, after being put into bat, Milford made a competitive 290 all out.

Three batters passed 50 for the hosts – Stuart Phazey made 68 off 86 balls, Sahal Malvernkar 78 off 75 and Sam Beales chipped in with 50 off 44 before being the last man out. Jimmy Howell picked up five wickets for Wombourne, but was expensive going for 68 from his 10 overs.

When dangerman Nathan Howell was dismissed for 36 off 34 balls in the chase, it looked a long way back for the visitors and despite captain Zac Smith battling his way to a half-century (52 from 90 balls), Wombourne ended up 162 all out in the 44th over. The win sees Milford take top spot, leapfrogging Wombourne, who are now second.

Beacon continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a win at Cannock. In a reduced-overs game, Mike Brookes continued his fine start to the season scoring a half-century. The batter ended up with 56 (58) out of Beacon’s 176 all out. Cannock’s overseas player Ainsley Ndlovu picked up three wickets. In reply, the hosts never got going with only Adam Benton and Andrew Le Feaver making it to double figures as they were dismissed for 80.

The ball dominated the bat at Deansfield with Brewood being bowled out for 67 after Raul Ram took 5-20 for Pelsall. There were wickets in the chase too. Pelsall lost five on their way to the target with Ram top-scoring with 22.

Walsall have had a really tough start to the campaign since their relegation from the Birmingham League last year.

They had lost all three before Saturday and they lost again, this time to Hammerwich. Scott Elstone guided Hammerwich to 235 for 7 with 74 and there was a useful lower-order cameo from Craig Jennings – he made 73.

Walsall did not lay a glove on their hosts in reply, being bowled out for 109, with the wickets shared around.

Penkridge got another win as they got the better of Old Wulfrunians by five wickets. Old Wulfrunians batted first and went at a rate to get up to 213 but they did not use all their overs and were all out in the 43rd. Ali Ryan and Matthew Coles both picked up four wickets each.

Former Essex man Coles was in destructive form with the bat too in the reply, smashing 64 off 41 balls, which included six fours and four sixes. Penkridge are another side who have not lost a game yet this year – they sit in fifth place having been heavily impacted by rain and having two fixtures cancelled.