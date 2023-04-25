Halesowen go joint top of Birmingham Premier League

They dismissed Kidderminster for 91 at Chester Road, with new signing Masihullah Qazkhill taking three wickets for 17,

Ed Bragg snapped up two for five and James Rudge two for 16, Kidderminster's top scorer being Charlie Stainforth with just 14.

In reply, Halesowen reached their target for the loss of four wickets with a six finishing the match off when the scores were level.

They are joined by Knowle and Dorridge who beat Ombersley by six wickets but Wolverhampton who won last weekend, saw their fixture against Shrewsbury abandoned without any play.

Smethwick's planned league fixture with Barnards Green was washed out, But Green beat Smethwick in the Graham Williamson Trophy on Sunday.

Fears of a similar partial washout in Premier Division Two proved to be unfounded as five of the six games took pl;ace.

Bridgnorth lost by seven wickers at Dorridge, who dismissed them for 76 in the 21st over.

Batting was tricky at most grounds and Lichfield, at home to Bromsgrove were dismissed for 85 but still squeezed home by six runs.

James Wilkinson took four wickets for just 15 runs for Lichfield and James Liddiard four for 21.

At Himley, the home side scored 155-8 in 50 overs against Tamworth who responded with 146 all out in 46.5 overs. Jamie Turner took 3-39 for Himley, who are fourth in the table after two games.

There was plenty of runs at Worfield where the home side rattled up 298 all out in 49.3 overs against West Bromwich Dartmouth.