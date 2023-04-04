Warwickshire all-rounder Dan Mousley signs contract extension

Warwickshire's Dan Mousley

The 21-year-old, who joined the Bears aged eight, will remain at Edgbaston until at least 2025 under the terms of the new deal.

He follows seamer Liam Norwell in committing his future to the club ahead of the new County Championship campaign, which starts on Thursday.

Mousley will be given a chance to earn an extended run in the red ball team having already shown his prowess in the white ball formats.

“Warwickshire means so much to me and I’m thrilled to have extended my stay,” said Mousley. “Since arriving as a young boy in the Edgbaston Cricket Centre, it was always my dream to play for the Bears.

“But having done that, I’m now ready to push on and take my game to another level. Being a part of the 2021 squad, which won the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy, was amazing and I want to help the club add more trophies over the next few years.”

First team coach Mark Robinson is confident Mousley will continue to make a big impact at Edgbaston.

“Dan is an exciting talent and we’re delighted he’s committed his future to the Bears,” said Robinson.