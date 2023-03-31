Stafford students closing in on England call-ups

Cricketers Jack Dimmock and Hrishi Harish are bowled over after reaching the final England selection phase

Fifteen-year-olds Hrishi Harish and Jack Dimmock are among an elite group of 16 players picked for the England Indoor Cricket Academy following impressive performances at a national round-robin tournament in Birmingham.

But with only 12 places on offer for the dream trip to the United Arab Emirates to compete against leading international teams, the Stafford Grammar pair must successfully negotiate two training weekends in Halifax and Birmingham if they are to make the final cut.

“I want to prove to the selectors that when they see me play well, it’s not just a one-off performance. I want to show them my best side and be consistent. Getting to Dubai would be a once in a lifetime opportunity, but I absolutely mustn’t get ahead of myself,” said Jack, who turns out for Aldridge CC.