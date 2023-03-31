Stafford students closing in on England call-ups

Fifteen-year-olds Hrishi Harish and Jack Dimmock are among an elite group of 16 players picked for the England Indoor Cricket Academy following impressive performances at a national round-robin tournament in Birmingham.
But with only 12 places on offer for the dream trip to the United Arab Emirates to compete against leading international teams, the Stafford Grammar pair must successfully negotiate two training weekends in Halifax and Birmingham if they are to make the final cut.
“I want to prove to the selectors that when they see me play well, it’s not just a one-off performance. I want to show them my best side and be consistent. Getting to Dubai would be a once in a lifetime opportunity, but I absolutely mustn’t get ahead of myself,” said Jack, who turns out for Aldridge CC.
Hrishi, who plays for Stafford CC, added: “With numbers having already been narrowed down, the standard at the trial was really high. I’ve played outdoor cricket for years but only started indoors last September, so I was surprised and really happy to get through. I now need to keep it simple and hope I impress them as much as I can if I’m to make it into the final 12.”