Warwickshire will begin County Championship season at Somerset

Warwickshire's Liam Norwell (right) appeals for the wicket of Lancashire's Rob Jones during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London..

Fixtures for the 2023 domestic season were confirmed yesterday, with the Bears once again in top-flight action following last season's dramatic final-day survival.

Worcestershire's Division Two fixtures have also been released, as have Central Sparks' fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup.

League action gets under way for Warwickshire on Thursday, April 6, at the County Ground in Taunton. The first home clash at Edgbaston is the following Thursday against Kent.

Champions Surrey visit Birmingham later that month on April 27. The league season is scheduled to close at home to Somerset on Tuesday, September 26.

Edgbaston will host a Blast-Off double-header to launch the Vitality Blast on Saturday, May 20, with Bears in action.

Over in Worcestershire, Pears' competitive 2023 action begins on the road at Derbyshire on April 6. An away match in Durham follows seven days later.

New Road's first four-day contest of the campaign brings Gloucestershire as visitors on April 20.

The Division Two season finishes at Headingley on September 26, against recently-relegated Yorkshire.

With the women's game continuing to boom, Sparks face a bigger and busier summer than ever with action starting against The Blaze on April 22 in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy – which has been expanded to 14 teams – at Trent Bridge.

The Trophy final is Wantage Road on September 24.

A first home fixture is at New Road against Northern Diamonds a week later. The Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign begins away to Sunrisers at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford, Essex. The final of the round robin format is at New Road on June 10.

Warwickshire

April

6 Somerset (a) CC

13 Kent (h) CC

27 Surrey (h) CC

May

4 Hampshire (a) CC

11 Essex (h) CC

20 Yorkshire Vikings (h) VB

26 Leicestershire Foxes (a) VB

29 Lancashire Lightning (h) VB

31 Northants Steelbacks (a) VB

June

2 Derbyshire Falcons (a) VB

3 Notts Outlaws (h) VB

7 Derbyshire Falcons (h) VB

9 Northants Steelbacks (h) VB

11 Nottinghamshire (a) CC

16 Worcestershire Rapids (a) VB

20 Durham (a) VB

22 Yorkshire Vikings (a) VB

23 Worcestershire Rapids (h) VB

25 Essex (a) CC

30 Notts Outlaws (a) VB

July

2 Durham (h) VB

10 Kent (a) CC

19 Lancashire (h) CC

25 Middlesex (h) CC

30 Wales (a) NCSG

August

4 Somerset (a) ODC

7 Gloucestershire (h) ODC

10 Glamorgan (a) ODC

13 Worcestershire (h) ODC

15 Derbyshire (h) ODC

18 Northants Steelbacks (h) ODC

20 Durham (h) ODC

22 Sussex Sharks (a) ODC

September

3 Surrey (a) CC

10 Northamptonshire (h) CC

19 Middlesex (a) CC

26 Somerset (h) CC

Worcestershire

April

6 Derbyshire (a) CC

13 Durham (a) CC

20 Gloucestershire (h) CC

May

4 Sussex (h) CC

11 Glamorgan (a) CC

18 Leicestershire (h) CC

24 Northants Steelbacks (a) VB

26 Yorkshire Vikings (h) VB

29 Leicestershire Foxes (h) VB

June

2 Notts Outlaws (a) VB

4 Northants Steelbacks (h) VB

7 Lancashire Lightning (a) VB

9 Yorkshire Vikings (a) VB

11 Sussex (a) CC

16 Birmingham Bears (h) VB

18 Leicestershire Foxes (a) VB

20 Lancashire Lightning (h) VB

22 Notts Outlaws (h) VB

23 Birmingham Bears (a) VB

25 Derbyshire (h) CC

30 Durham (h) VB

July

2 Derbyshire Falcons (a) VB

10 Yorkshire (h) CC

19 Leicestershire (a) CC

26 Gloucestershire (a) CC

30 Shropshire (a) NCSG

August

1 Durham (a) ODC

4 Glamorgan (h) ODC

6 Somerset (a) ODC

10 Gloucestershire (h) ODC

13 Warwickshire (h) ODC

16 Northants Steelbacks (a) ODC

18 Derbyshire (a) ODC

20 Sussex Sharks (h) ODC

September

3 Glamorgan (h) CC

19 Durham (h) CC

26 Yorkshire (a) CC

Central Sparks

April

22 The Blaze (a) RHFT

29 Northern Diamonds (h) RHFT

May

1 Southern Vipers (h) RHFT

6 Thunder (a) RHFT

10 Southern Vipers (a) RHFT

18 Sunrisers (a) CEC

23 Northern Diamonds (h) CEC

26 The Blaze (a) CEC

29 Thunder (h) CEC

June

3 Southern Vipers (h) CEC

4 Western Storm (a) CEC

7 South-East Stars (a) CEC

July

2 Thunder (h) RHFT

7 South-East Stars (a) RHFT

11 Western Storm (h) RHFT

15 Northern Diamonds (a) RHFT

22 Sunrisers (h) RHFT

September

5 The Blaze (h) RHFT

10 Sunrisers (a) RHFT

13 Western Storm (a) RHFT

16 South-East Stars (h) RHFT