Warwickshire will begin County Championship season at Somerset

Fixtures for the 2023 domestic season were confirmed yesterday, with the Bears once again in top-flight action following last season's dramatic final-day survival.
Worcestershire's Division Two fixtures have also been released, as have Central Sparks' fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup.
League action gets under way for Warwickshire on Thursday, April 6, at the County Ground in Taunton. The first home clash at Edgbaston is the following Thursday against Kent.
Champions Surrey visit Birmingham later that month on April 27. The league season is scheduled to close at home to Somerset on Tuesday, September 26.
Edgbaston will host a Blast-Off double-header to launch the Vitality Blast on Saturday, May 20, with Bears in action.
Over in Worcestershire, Pears' competitive 2023 action begins on the road at Derbyshire on April 6. An away match in Durham follows seven days later.
New Road's first four-day contest of the campaign brings Gloucestershire as visitors on April 20.
The Division Two season finishes at Headingley on September 26, against recently-relegated Yorkshire.
With the women's game continuing to boom, Sparks face a bigger and busier summer than ever with action starting against The Blaze on April 22 in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy – which has been expanded to 14 teams – at Trent Bridge.
The Trophy final is Wantage Road on September 24.
A first home fixture is at New Road against Northern Diamonds a week later. The Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign begins away to Sunrisers at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford, Essex. The final of the round robin format is at New Road on June 10.
Warwickshire
April
6 Somerset (a) CC
13 Kent (h) CC
27 Surrey (h) CC
May
4 Hampshire (a) CC
11 Essex (h) CC
20 Yorkshire Vikings (h) VB
26 Leicestershire Foxes (a) VB
29 Lancashire Lightning (h) VB
31 Northants Steelbacks (a) VB
June
2 Derbyshire Falcons (a) VB
3 Notts Outlaws (h) VB
7 Derbyshire Falcons (h) VB
9 Northants Steelbacks (h) VB
11 Nottinghamshire (a) CC
16 Worcestershire Rapids (a) VB
20 Durham (a) VB
22 Yorkshire Vikings (a) VB
23 Worcestershire Rapids (h) VB
25 Essex (a) CC
30 Notts Outlaws (a) VB
July
2 Durham (h) VB
10 Kent (a) CC
19 Lancashire (h) CC
25 Middlesex (h) CC
30 Wales (a) NCSG
August
4 Somerset (a) ODC
7 Gloucestershire (h) ODC
10 Glamorgan (a) ODC
13 Worcestershire (h) ODC
15 Derbyshire (h) ODC
18 Northants Steelbacks (h) ODC
20 Durham (h) ODC
22 Sussex Sharks (a) ODC
September
3 Surrey (a) CC
10 Northamptonshire (h) CC
19 Middlesex (a) CC
26 Somerset (h) CC
Worcestershire
April
6 Derbyshire (a) CC
13 Durham (a) CC
20 Gloucestershire (h) CC
May
4 Sussex (h) CC
11 Glamorgan (a) CC
18 Leicestershire (h) CC
24 Northants Steelbacks (a) VB
26 Yorkshire Vikings (h) VB
29 Leicestershire Foxes (h) VB
June
2 Notts Outlaws (a) VB
4 Northants Steelbacks (h) VB
7 Lancashire Lightning (a) VB
9 Yorkshire Vikings (a) VB
11 Sussex (a) CC
16 Birmingham Bears (h) VB
18 Leicestershire Foxes (a) VB
20 Lancashire Lightning (h) VB
22 Notts Outlaws (h) VB
23 Birmingham Bears (a) VB
25 Derbyshire (h) CC
30 Durham (h) VB
July
2 Derbyshire Falcons (a) VB
10 Yorkshire (h) CC
19 Leicestershire (a) CC
26 Gloucestershire (a) CC
30 Shropshire (a) NCSG
August
1 Durham (a) ODC
4 Glamorgan (h) ODC
6 Somerset (a) ODC
10 Gloucestershire (h) ODC
13 Warwickshire (h) ODC
16 Northants Steelbacks (a) ODC
18 Derbyshire (a) ODC
20 Sussex Sharks (h) ODC
September
3 Glamorgan (h) CC
19 Durham (h) CC
26 Yorkshire (a) CC
Central Sparks
April
22 The Blaze (a) RHFT
29 Northern Diamonds (h) RHFT
May
1 Southern Vipers (h) RHFT
6 Thunder (a) RHFT
10 Southern Vipers (a) RHFT
18 Sunrisers (a) CEC
23 Northern Diamonds (h) CEC
26 The Blaze (a) CEC
29 Thunder (h) CEC
June
3 Southern Vipers (h) CEC
4 Western Storm (a) CEC
7 South-East Stars (a) CEC
July
2 Thunder (h) RHFT
7 South-East Stars (a) RHFT
11 Western Storm (h) RHFT
15 Northern Diamonds (a) RHFT
22 Sunrisers (h) RHFT
September
5 The Blaze (h) RHFT
10 Sunrisers (a) RHFT
13 Western Storm (a) RHFT
16 South-East Stars (h) RHFT
* CC = County Championship, VB = Vitality Blast, NCSG = National Counties Showcase Game, ODC = One Day Cup, RHFT = Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, CEC = Charlotte Edwards Cup