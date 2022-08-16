No slip-ups as Smethwick surge on at top of the table

The hosts made it two consecutive league wins in style and started the rout with a steady 38 runs from Muhammad Qamar Khan.

Bilal Shafayat (47), Gurinder Singh (26), Rawait Khan (56) and Rajpal Beniwal (68) followed, as Smethwick finished their 50 overs on 273-8.

Smethwick then restricted Leamington to a poor batting start, as Roshan BS Venkataraman dismissed Luke De Souza and Dinuk De Silva for just four runs, before taking out Jonathan Wigley for just 19 runs.

Wigley's 19 proved to be Leamington's highest individual score as Tazeem Chaudry Ali took another three wickets before Yasir Ali and Singh took two each – as the visitors finished all out for just 98 after 27.1 overs – handing Smethwick the win by 175 runs.

Elsewhere in the league, Halesowen suffered a narrow loss to Kenilworth Wardens by just 18 runs.

The Warwickshire side took to the bat first and enjoyed plenty of success, with 112 runs from Ali Zaryab and a half century from Henry Cullen the highlights.

Halesowen made a good start of their own through Shane Setia (68), before Alexei Kervezee (45) and James Rudge (58) continued the momentum.

Zaryab came back to haunt Halesowen, however. He had earlier taken out Setia after his 68 runs and then returned to bowl out Rudge.

With three batters to go and with the win in sight, Zaryab only suffered 15 more runs as he bowled Halesowen out after 49.5 overs with 278 runs – 18 short of Kenilworth.

Kidderminster also tasted defeat, losing by 46 runs to Moseley.

The Birmingham stood bat first and impressed through Keith Barker (62), Asim Shoaib (80) and Ali Awan (55), while Kidderminster's Josh Tidmarsh took three wickets as Moseley finished 284-6.

Kidderminster also recorded some high scores through M G Pardoe (56) and Callum Bennett (73), but a slow finish, damaged by the final of three wickets claimed by Yadvinder Singh, saw them finish all out for 238.

Meanwhile, in Premier Two, Wolverhampton remain top of the table after beating Harborne by just two runs.

Wolverhampton bat first and half centuries from Ramanjot Jaswal and Thomas Fell put them on their way to a final score of 216-7 – despite Swapnil Gugale claiming four wickets.

Harborne were unable to reach the target and finished on 214-9 after 50 overs.

West Bromwich Dartmouth also won, as they beat Worfield by three wickets.

A half century from Tim Maxfield and four wickets from Yusuf Khalil was their highlight.

Lichfield recorded a narrow win over Himley by just one wicket, after reaching the target after 49.1 overs had been played, while Walsall lost by nine wickets to Barnards Green.