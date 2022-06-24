Notification Settings

Worcestershire Rapids suffer another night to forget in Blast

By Russell Youll

Worcestershire Rapids’ Vitality Blast woes continued last night as they suffered their ninth defeat in 11 outings.

Worcestershire Rapids' Ed Pollock is bowled out by Yorkshire Vikings' Dom Bess during the Vitality Blast T20 north group match at Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds. Picture date: Wednesday May 25, 2022.
Visiting Yorkshire kept the destiny of their qualification hopes in their own hands as they comfortably triumphed by five wickets at New Road.

The Vikings moved to within one point of fourth placed Northamptonshire Steelbacks over whom they have a game in hand and will meet at Wantage Road this evening.

England spinner Dom Bess destroyed the Rapids middle order on his way to career best T20 figures of 3-15 from his four overs after the home side were put into bat.

Worcestershire newcomer, Kashif Ali (46no), and keeper Gareth Roderick (31no) gave the innings some late momentum.

Kashif, the first product of the South Asian Cricket Academy to sign a contract with a first class county, hit Matthew Waite for successive sixes in an over costing 24 runs.

They added an unbroken 73 to enable the Rapids, who face Birmingham Bears tonight, to set a 151 target on a green pitch.

But it was nowhere near enough and an unbeaten 46 from ex-Worcestershire player Tom Kohler-Cadmore saw his side home with 5.2 overs to spare.

n Worcestershire have completed the overseas signing of Pakistan international fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain for the final six matches of the 2022 LV= Insurance County Championship.

The 22-year-old – who has already featured in 26 internationals for Pakistan – is set to make his debut against Middlesex at Merchant Taylors School on July 11.

Cricket
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

