Manraj Johal in seventh heaven for leaders

Shrewsbury v West Bromwich Dartmouth 22/6/19 by Richard Dawson 9757 - West Bromwich Dartmouth's Manraj Johal

In the first round of red ball fixtures this season, Smethwick had pace bowler Manraj Johal shine.

The 20-year-old Warwickshire prospect grabbed 7-50 from 14.4 stellar overs as visitors Shrewsbury were bowled out for 157.

Muhammad Qamar Khan then came up with a classy unbeaten 68, including 12 fours, as the red-hot hosts grabbed their 10th victory on the spin in all competitions.

“It was a good win, we played some excellent cricket,” said Rawait Khan, whose side are now 13 points clear at the top.

“Manraj had a very good day. He comes to every game with a superb professional attitude just as he does in county cricket, and that discipline and commitment really shines through.

“He bowled very quickly in his first spell then came back well and showed his skill and experience by bowling with plenty of variation with the older ball.

“Muhammad arrived off the back of 140 last week and once again his quality showed in a fine knock.

"He took the responsibility to see it through and with Roshan Venkataraman (26) and Gurinder Singh (39 not out) also batting well, we were very happy with the win.”

Johal removed Shrewsbury skipper Will Parton with his second ball – the eighth of the innings – and quickly ripped through the visitors' top order.

He added the scalps of Lewis Evans (eight), Jean-Pierre Erasmus (13) and Theo Truss (none) before taking a break.

When Johal returned, he also saw off Rob Foster (60), Luke Thornton (16) and Harry Darley (none).

Halesowen are still struggling at the other end of the Premier One table having been well beaten at Shifnal.

The away side won the toss and chose to bat, but they failed to get going.

In the top and middle order, Alex Bingham (eight), Billy Cox (four) and Edward Bragg (four) were unable to get into double figures.

Captain Alexei Kervezee managed 22 and Wesley Griffiths got 33 but, ultimately, Halesowen were all out for 140 in the 52nd over.

Shifnal then reached their target with relative ease and dealt second-bottom Halesowen their fifth loss from six outings this season.

Also in the top flight, Kidderminster felt the full force of former Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell in defeat at Ombersley.

Kidderminster opted to bat first and set a decent total of 229-8, with Andrew Kimblin grabbing a measured 65 from 117 deliveries before Callum Bennett smacked 85 from 91 balls.

Mitchell, though, was on song as his unbeaten 135, including 19 boundaries, inspired the home side to a nine-wicket triumph.

Meanwhile, in Premier Division Two, Wolverhampton's fine form carried on.

Now with five wins from six, they closed the gap to table-topping Berkswell to 10 points as they beat West Bromwich Dartmouth by seven wickets.

Joe Stanley grabbed 4-39 while Australian import Brad Fallon took 3-30 as Dartmouth were out for 144.

Wolverhampton started poorly, slumping to 13-3, but an unbroken 133-run stand between Charlie Home (51 not out) and Will Nield (69 not out) got them over the line.

Himley coasted to victory at Worfield thanks to some sharp bowling.

Ex-Northants spinner Graeme White (4-20) and James Lunn (3-40) helped dismiss struggling Worfield for 128.

Callum Lea led the way with a strong 48 runs from 45 balls as Himley prevailed by six wickets.

Walsall fell to a dominant knock from Ben Shepperson as they lost by six wickets against Dorridge.

Shepperson bludgeoned an unbeaten 126 from 114 deliveries – grabbing 16 fours and two sixes along the way – to take Dorridge to their 186-run target.

Skipper Amit John top scored for Walsall with 47.

Lichfield were on the losing end against Bridgnorth despite the best efforts of James Wilkinson.

He took 6-41 as the Shropshire side were dismissed for 171.