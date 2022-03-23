Teen cricket star Davina Perrin building for a big future

Davina Perrin

The 15-year-old, who attends Tettenhall College, isn't yet old enough to sit her GCSEs.

But she has made her professional cricket bow – and that is just the latest feat on a growing list of impressive achievements.

At 13-years-old, she became the first female to play for Fordhouses Cricket Club.

And two days after her 15th birthday, she made her professional cricketing debut after being selected to play for Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

The batting sensation has now played three games for Sparks having been promoted from their academy set-up.

On her second outing, the teenager top scored with 43.

And her achievements have left her family immensely proud.

"We're really proud – and also somewhat overwhelmed by her achievements to date – said Perrin's dad Dave.

"Not only has she shown she has got the physical and tactical ability to play professional cricket, she has also shown she has got such a strong mental attitude.

"Psychologically she just takes everything in her stride and I can tell you she doesn't get that from me! It must be from her mum.

"She made her professional debut just two days after turning 15 and you'd think she'd feel under pressure. But she thrives on it.

"It really is mind-blowing what she has achieved so far."

Perrin was just six years old when she first started to show a love for cricket.

And she is so desperate to improve, her family have to force her to take time off each year.

"My other daughter, Danica, started playing cricket with Fordhouses when she turned 11," Mr Perrin said.

"Davina used to come with us and would always say, 'I want to have a go.'

"I used to say no because I didn't think she was old enough, she was only six at the time.

"But Fordhouses had an excellent coach in Chris Guest, he said she was ready and Davina took to it straight away.

"I always thought I loved cricket but Davina is madly in love with it.

"There are times, at the end of the season, when we have to say, 'no you are not training, no you are not playing' otherwise – without realising it – she would burn out.

"She is just so eager to improve.

"But I have to say both Fordhouses and Central Sparks have been absolutely brilliant with her.

"All the coaches Davina has worked with have done everything they can to help her.

"Part of her continuing success is having coaches that support each discipline – be it batting, seam and spin bowling, fielding and psychology.

"Coaches Chris Guest, Zahid and Zak Shah, Charles Harrison have all worked with Davina since she was six or seven years old."

Mr Perrin admits he didn't know what to feel when Perrin became the first female to represent Fordhouses Cricket Club aged just 13.

"I'm sat there and this is my little girl walking out to play against these big men," he continued.

"Some of them are ex-professionals who bowl 70+ miles per hour.

"Part of me was thinking that is my little girl – she is only 13.

"But the other part of my mind was saying she is ready, Chris wouldn't select her if she wasn't."

Mr Perrin revealed neither he nor Davina realised she would be playing competitively for Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy when she initially got her call-up to the first team.

"It was the day before her 15th birthday that she got the call and it did come out of the blue," he said.

"It was the best present she could have wished for – much better than the Apple watch we got her!

"We thought she had been called up for a friendly to get her used to the environment.

"It wasn't until we got there that we realised it was the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

"But she batted really well, she looked comfortable.

"And then she got the call for the next game and top scored.

"The good thing about Davina is that she knows she hasn't arrived – she knows it's all part of the journey and this is part of a process.

"Her feet are firmly on the ground, her family and friends wouldn't allow anything else.

"I always tell her she has three priorities – and they are all as important as each other.

"It's priority number one is to always give 100 per cent. It's priority number one to stay humble. And it's priority number one to enjoy it."

Formerly the director of cricket at Fordhouses, Chris Guest is now an ECB Level 4 coach and works as the senior regional talent manager for Lightening Cricket.

And having helped develop Perrin's game from when she was six, he was also immensely proud to see the teenager make her professional debut.

"My dad actually played with Davina's dad many years ago so I have known the family ever since I was born," he said.

"It's been a real privilege to watch Davina and how she has developed.

"She was the first female to represent Fordhouses Cricket Club.

"She has gone through the ECB pathway.

"She has played in the school games which is the best 39 cricketers aged under 18 in the country.

"And now she has received a senior call-up from Central Sparks.

"But none of this is a surprise to me knowing her as a person.

"Yes, she is very, very, young.

"But she is very driven and she has got her head screwed on.

"I don't see her as a 14/15-year-old cricketer. I see her as someone who can compete with professionals.

"Nothing phases her and she is constantly looking to improve.

"After she made her professional debut the other day, she gave me a call to ask for some extra coaching sessions.