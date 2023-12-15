Sikh boxing club to celebrate its first anniversary with Wolverhampton showcase

The volunteer-led Sikh boxing club has grown from strength to strength, with more than 100 children and adults taking up boxing, with teenage girls making up a large proportion of the classes.

Nanaksar Khalsa Akhara Boxing Club, the largest Sikh boxing club in the country, will be celebrating their first anniversary with an inter-gurudwara boxing showcase event.

The event will give these youngsters the opportunity to showcase their skills and will be a ticketed event for parents of the children taking part. The showcase event will see 26 girls taking part aged seven years and over.

The club is based at Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar, Mander Street, Wolverhampton, and runs five classes across the week, with children as young as five participating. In addition, a ladies-only class has been started recently. The Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar Gurudwara has supported the club from day one with free venue hire and has many other volunteer led classes taking place including punjabi, teaching of scriptures and music classes (dhol, harmonium, tabla and string instruments).

The club was initially set up by a core group of volunteers, who donated £900 for equipment and have continued to support the running of the group.

The group previously raised over £1,900 with a sponsored walk at CWM Idwall, Wales and was used to purchase a two boxing rings and further equipment.

Kully Singh, lead volunteer coach said: “It’s so humbling to see young people take up the sport. The club has had kids join who have been subject to bullying at school and I have seen the progression and confidence grow in all of the kids. Some of our best boxers are the girls, which is really good to see.”

For any further information about classes and press opportunities, contact Kully Singh on 07907 035758.