Priory pair pack a punch in nationals

Priory Park duo Gieona Cuedajri and Savanna Williams both claimed gold at the recent development championships, staged in Cannock.

Williams, 14, blasted her way to the junior title at 54kgs with two sensational knockout wins, with 19-year-old club mate Cuedajri also impressing on route to winning the senior title at the same weight.

“Both of them boxed superbly,” said Priory lead coach Warren Davies. “The performances were testament to the hard work they put in during the two months leading up to the championships.

“These were really good wins against tough opponents. We’re proud of them both.”

Cuedajri began her weekend by comfortably outpointing Islington’s Amy Joseph in the semi-finals, before then stopping Bernsfield’s Antonia Calvi in the final round of the gold medal bout.

Williams, meanwhile, displayed her power by halting Jessica Kilgore in the second round of their semi-final clash. An even more impressive performance then saw her stop Hoddeson’s Miley Bex in the first round of the final.

“It was an aggressive display of boxing from Savanna,” said Davies. “Both her opponents were experienced boxers but just couldn’t live with her. I am not sure there was anyone capable of stopping her that weekend.

“Gieona might be 19 but she was still giving away plenty in terms of experience against fighters who are in their mid-20s. They were really good, mature performances.”