Bilston's Delicious Orie picks up top boxing award

Delicious Orie

The Olympic-bound ace received the award at a glittering ceremony in London after topping a vote held by the Boxing Writers’ Club.

It continues an excellent year for the 26-year-old, who booked his place at Paris 2024 by winning gold at the European Games in Poland.

Russia-born Orie, who also memorably topped the podium at Birmingham 2022, only took up boxing at the age of 17 after being inspired by two-time world champion Joshua but has made no secret of his desire to follow his hero to the top of the sport.

Next summer in Paris will represent the next major step.

Orie said: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious award and I would like to thank everyone at the Boxing Writers’ Club for voting for me.

“A lot of boxers that I look up to have won this award in the past and gone on to achieve great things at both an amateur and professional level, so it’s good to know I am on the right track.”

Another Olympic gold medallist, James De Gale, was the first fighter to win the prize in 2008 and other winners include Nicola Adams, Galal Yafai and Lauren Price.

“The last 12 months have been amazing and it goes to show that all the work I have been putting in is starting to pay off,” continued Orie.

“I have had some great experiences at training camps in America and Kazakhstan and that was followed by a variety of tournaments which have exposed me to a range of styles and different opponents, all of which contributed to helping me to secure Olympic qualification.