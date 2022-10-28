Lions boxers make it an anniversary to celebrate

Tom Jones (centre) with Kev Dillon (right)

While Osama Mohamed gave another indication of his potential by winning gold boxing for England at the Brandenburg Cup, Tom Jones was claiming a maiden Midlands title – both victories coming on October 1 - 22 years to the day since the Brierley Hill club was formed.

“It really was the perfect day,” said head coach Kev Dillon, who watched Mohamed’s triumph in Germany via an online stream before being in Jones’ corner when he claimed a split decision over A. Hasnain of Wellington ABC in the 52kgs junior development final.

It was a sweet moment for 16-year-old Jones, who was beaten in the final of last year’s competition, though it was not without drama, the Lions boxer claiming victory despite being docked a point in the second round for his gumshield repeatedly falling out.

“The gumshield came out three times and the referee can disqualify you for that,” said Dillon. “Luckily things went in our favour but in terms of pure boxing, Tom deserved to win.

“His opponent moved around the ring really nicely but Tom stayed patient and picked his shots. We are all delighted for him.”

Jones is now through to the semi-finals of the national competition, having followed up his Midland title win with a split decision win over Jacob Burns of Tameside ABC.

Mohamed, meanwhile, has his sights set even higher with the world youth championships now just a month away.

The 18-year-old was always guaranteed three bouts in Germany, in what was effectively a warm-up for the main event in Spain, which begins on November 13.

But he returned home with a 100 per cent record and the winners’ trophy having demonstrated his full-range of skills.

After stopping Canada’s Owen Paquette in his opening fight, Mohamed then claimed a unanimous points win over Denmark’s Victor Osipowski, before rounding off the week with a similarly dominant display against the No.1 seed at 63.5kgs, Hungary’s Rafael Buza.

“The last fight was a great display of boxing IQ,” said Dillon. “The first two opponents Osama faced, he beat them up.

“The Hungarian was a bigger lad and happy to go toe-to-toe but Osama kept moving and picked him off. He showed he has the ability to switch styles and perhaps even more importantly has a good boxing brain.