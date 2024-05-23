Walsall judoka secures Olympic qualification with world medal

Reid overcame Aruna Jangeldina, Ikumi Oeda, Guusje Steenhuis and Beata Pacut-Bloczko to reach the semi-finals.

She succumbed to defeat against German Anna-Maria Wagner but recovered to beat two-time Olympic medallist Audrey Tcheumeo in the bronze medal contest.

After her latest success, Reid is hoping to take that self belief onto the biggest stage of all in the French capital.

Reid said: “It means my self-doubt and anxiousness don’t always need to be there.

"Everything I thought was not achievable for me is happening. I wanted to believe it all deep down, these medals and performances but when it’s happening it’s hard to force my brain to accept it.

"I’m beating good people and winning the right medals. I have to believe in myself more. I was in the weigh-in and looked around me and realised how many of these top athletes I’ve beaten now. I can go into a Games feeling confident in my ability, ready to give a good performance."