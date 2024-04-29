Joe Fraser earns silver with British team

West Midlands gymnastics ace Fraser had endured a nightmare start when he fell off the pommel horse three times in failing to qualify for any individual finals.

But the former Sandwell Academy pupil bounced back yesterday as he, James Hall, Harry Hepworth, Courtney Tulloch and Jake Jarman all produced strong routines in Rimini, Italy, with individual champion Jarman starring on vault. Britain had a narrow lead going into the final rotation but could not quite match Ukraine on high bar and were pushed into second place by less than half a mark, with Italy finishing third.

Hall said: “I’m hugely proud of this group. We go through so much and to score so highly, clean routine throughout.

“No disappointment at all in missing out on gold. Winning any medal at all for Great British feels very, very special. We’re so close and we’re all on a journey together as one and we’ve achieved so much.”