Late night opening for Superbowl Sunday at Walsall sports bar

The American Football final between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will kick off at 11.30pm UK time on Sunday.

The Met Sports Bar, in Wolverhampton Street, Walsall, is promising to bring all the action from the game on its giant screens.

Superbowl Sunday, which is watched by over 113 million people in America and over 40 million people outside the States, also features half-time entertainment provided by global star Usher.

There will also be games, a DJ playing tunes ahead of the kick-off and a 360-degree photobooth so friends can capture the fun of the night for their socials.

General manager of The Met, Harry Higgs, who is a big American Football fan said: “American Football is a fast-growing sport in the UK, with more teams signing up to play and a score of new fans all showing love for the sport. Some of the Midlands' American Football players will be joining us on Sunday to watch the action on our giant screens."

"We are staying open late to ensure no one misses a minute of this hotly anticipated event."

The photobooth, games and cheerleader performances will start at 9pm.