Lichfield youngster Finlay Lines stars in the worlds

Finlay Lines, the son of former BTCC driver Stewart, debuted in this year’s karting X30 mini’s competition against more than 100 drivers.

And despite some strong showings, Finlay was denied the chance to show off his true pace following damage picked up when he made contact with another racer in SuperHeat Two. His strong performances in qualifying meant the youngster started in 29th place out of the 110 drivers competing in the X30 mini’s class.

Finlay set two fastest laps as he made a blistering start to life as a competitive go-karter and looked destined for a shot of winning the competition. But having climbed all the way up to fifth place in the rankings Finlay’s kart made contact with one of his team-mates, damaging his wheel hub and sending him plummeting down the pecking order into 27th.

Despite the disappointment his strong showings prior to that meant Finlay did qualify for the final, but the damaged car made life very difficult for him. He soldiered on to finish in 30th place, a brave effort given the circumstances but one that could have been so much more for the Lichfield junior.