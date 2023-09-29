Experienced Alice Kinsella can lead by example

Alice Kinsella

The 22-year-old West Midlands star was part of the Great Britain women’s team who won bronze in Tokyo and followed up with World Championship silver in Liverpool last year, securing an Olympic quota spot for 2024 in the process.

Kinsella admitted being the elder stateswoman at the last Olympics was a testing experience, but she now feels equipped to handle the pressure.

“At first, I found it quite tough as I was still only young in Tokyo,” said Kinsella, who is one of more than 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing her to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – this is vital for her pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

“I was only 20 and was the oldest. That was my first time being the oldest one, it was quite a big competition to do that at.

“Now that I am older, I have had dreams and I have been able to achieve them. My main one was an Olympic medal.

“In my career, I just want to enjoy every experience I have. That’s why my goals aren’t as big as they were before Tokyo.

“Last year, when I was in third place (in the World Championship all-around final), I did feel a bit nervous and a little bit sick but not as much as I was before I did bars in the team final in Tokyo.

“We weren’t really expecting the team medal in Tokyo – it was only halfway round the competition when we kind of knew we could potentially come away with bronze. This time around, knowing we came second in the world last year, I think we could try and aim for silver next year.”

Having made her senior debut at the 2017 Stuttgart World Cup, Kinsella quickly rose to prominence and was selected for the World Championships in Montreal the same year. Her journey since has been far from linear, with plenty of highs and lows along the way to triple Commonwealth champion status, including an ankle injury which hindered her performance in the individual events in Tokyo.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Games set to inspire people and communities across the country, Kinsella hopes that by sharing her story it will give others motivation to get involved in sport.

Speaking at British Gymnastics’ hub in Lilleshall ahead of the upcoming World Championships in Antwerp, she said: “All I can think about now is gym, training, and Paris next year.

“Tokyo was a different experience than I expected it to be. It was tough for me with my ankle and not having the best qualification. I am hoping Paris will be very different.”

National Lottery players have transformed gymnastics in the UK, with more than £106 million invested since National Lottery funding began. Alongside supporting elite athletes such Kinsella achieve her dreams on the world’s biggest sporting stage, the funding is also essential for local gymnastics clubs all across the UK, increasing participation and inspiring a generation.

“We wouldn’t be where we are now or have the medals that we have without them (The National Lottery), the support staff and funding – we wouldn’t be the gymnasts we are today. We really can’t thank them enough.”