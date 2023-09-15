Home bounce can earn gold for Walsall's Jaydon Paddock

Jaydon Paddock

The 22-year-old – who trains at the City of Birmingham Gymnastics Club – will compete in the Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT British Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham from today.

For Paddock, who landed gold at last year’s British Championships, the competition holds immense significance, as it determines who will be selected to compete at the Trampoline World Championships – which itself is an Olympic qualifying event for Paris 2024.

Commenting on the upcoming championships, Sarah Powell, CEO of British Gymnastics, said: “I am thoroughly looking forward to watching all those participating in the British Championships this weekend.

“In line with our new direction, ‘Leap Without Limits’, the event is an opportunity to highlight some of the incredible talent in the UK right now and deliver an uplifting gymnastics experience for all.

“This year is particularly exciting for British Gymnastics, with the Trampoline World Championships taking place on home soil for the first time since 2011.