Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sun shines on Dunstall racegoers

SportPublished: Comments

The sun beamed down on backers of outside shots at Wolverhampton Racecourse yesterday in sweltering early autumn conditions.

Koy Koy on the way to victory under a setting sun in the 7.15 at Wolverhampton Racecourse last night
Koy Koy on the way to victory under a setting sun in the 7.15 at Wolverhampton Racecourse last night

Clear skies made for some spectacular views at Dunstall Park as the 28C conditions made for a balmy evening.

Among the big winners were 11-1 shot Get It who won the big money final race, the William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League Race 35 Handicap Stakes which carried a prize pot of £100,000.

It proved to be a bad night for favourite-backers though with longer shots dominating the winner’s circle.

Beyond Borders took the first race at a price of 7-1, with Minnetonka (8-1) winning the second, Yeoman at 10-3 leading home in the third.

Koy Koy (5-1) won the fourth, 9-2 shot Painters Palette followed, Diamond Bay (15-2) and Get It completing the winners’ list.

Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News