Sun shines on Dunstall racegoers

Koy Koy on the way to victory under a setting sun in the 7.15 at Wolverhampton Racecourse last night

Clear skies made for some spectacular views at Dunstall Park as the 28C conditions made for a balmy evening.

Among the big winners were 11-1 shot Get It who won the big money final race, the William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League Race 35 Handicap Stakes which carried a prize pot of £100,000.

It proved to be a bad night for favourite-backers though with longer shots dominating the winner’s circle.

Beyond Borders took the first race at a price of 7-1, with Minnetonka (8-1) winning the second, Yeoman at 10-3 leading home in the third.