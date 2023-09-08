Sun shines on Dunstall racegoers

Clear skies made for some spectacular views at Dunstall Park as the 28C conditions made for a balmy evening.
Among the big winners were 11-1 shot Get It who won the big money final race, the William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League Race 35 Handicap Stakes which carried a prize pot of £100,000.
It proved to be a bad night for favourite-backers though with longer shots dominating the winner’s circle.
Beyond Borders took the first race at a price of 7-1, with Minnetonka (8-1) winning the second, Yeoman at 10-3 leading home in the third.
Koy Koy (5-1) won the fourth, 9-2 shot Painters Palette followed, Diamond Bay (15-2) and Get It completing the winners’ list.