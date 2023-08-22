Hammer throwing festival to be staged in Wolverhampton

Tournament organiser Matthew Sutton during his younger days as a hammer thrower.

The event, which was spearheaded by former junior hammer thrower Matthew Sutton, will be held at Aldersley Stadium on September 30 from 10am onwards.

Sutton was previously ranked No. 1 in the world at under-17 level before going onto represent Great Britain as an under-23 and a junior.

Despite stepping away from the sport, he has now returned to teach and inspire the next generation.

"We've got a small group of hammer throwers coming through. These sort of hammer throwing events were quite a regular occurrence years ago, especially in Eastern European countries," said Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics coach David Baggott.

"There are some events around the UK, but Matt was keen to put something on to promote the event locally in the Black County area.

"He stepped away from the sport for some time, but has returned to help out the younger hammer throwers.

"Matt is seen as somewhat of a master at his age, and the event will also give kids the chance to compete."

Sutton is planning to have under-17 and under-20 categories for both male and female, as well as senior competition.