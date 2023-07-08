Lioness roars to five wins in a row

Five wins in a row: Chris Fereday’s Lioness

The May 2021 pup – who has shot up the graded ranks over the past few weeks – celebrated the landmark achievement with victory in a close-run A2 race on Tuesday afternoon.

A rare feat, her hot streak began in an A6 on May 31, and now a step up to the top-tier A1 awaits as she looks to keep the stellar run going next time out.

Walsall-based trainer Fereday said: “It’s not every day you win five in a row.

“We’re very proud of how she has progressed in recent weeks. She’s in fine form and has come on leaps and bounds in such a short space of time.

“She came to our kennels earlier this year and took a few races to figure it out and really find her feet, but now she’s won half of her races at Monmore – six from 12.

“We’re looking forward to seeing her next time out as six in a row would be amazing.”

As well as training Lioness, Fereday part-owns her along with trusted kennel-hand Jo Nock.

“I’ve been owned greyhounds for more than 20 years, and I’ve never had one win five in a row,” said Nock. “It isn’t something you come across all that often, and she’s done so well.

“It was a tough race she had on Tuesday, but she ran her little heart out and just got there first in a photo-finish. She’s a gorgeous girl and we’re all so proud of her.”

While Lioness is likely to be back out again next week, attention now turns to Monmore’s latest set of Open races tonight.

Aero Arran – trained by Richie Taberner and fresh off a win on English Greyhound Derby final night at Towcester last weekend – steps up to the six-bend trip as he looks to impress in the Ladbrokes.com 630 Maiden.

Another minor Open comes earlier in the card in race two, the Ladbrokes.com 480 Maiden, with Brian Thompson’s Baunaniska Diego and Kim Billingham’s Newinn Luna among those vying for glory.

Two Category Three competitions also get under way tonight – the Ladbokes.com 480 and Ladbrokes.com 630.