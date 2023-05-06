Jenkins’ promising pups are starting to make their mark

Alan Jenkins, left, with Swift Battery

Jenkins, whose kennels are in Bishops Wood in the South Staffordshire area, has had both Swift Battery and Tabule turning heads with their performances at the Wolverhampton track of late.

Swift Battery, who is yet to turn two, has already risen through the grades and now has an Open victory under her belt – having triumphed in the Ladbrokes 480 Maiden event late last month.

Tabule has similarly caught the eye in her young career and could well be pushing for the prestigious Ladbrokes Summer Stayers, which is held on August 26 – the same night as the Ladbrokes Gold Cup.

Both competitions will see the winner bag £10,000 and Jenkins said on his emerging duo: “Swift Battery has gone through the grades. She’s up to an A1 now, she won the Maiden recently, and hopefully she can continue going strong.

“She’s only a puppy, so hopefully we can progress into the Puppy and Bitches Open races.

“She’s doing everything right at the moment. Hopefully she can just progress and progress.

“Tabule, she’s just come back and won her two races. She’s a bitch who looks like she wants to run over six bends, or maybe even eight bends.

“That could be ideal going in a few months’ time, for the Summer Stayers.

“We’ve also got the old dog, Relentless Chip has been winning lots of good races for us over the last few years.

“He’s just come back to a bit form. He’s getting on now as he’s nearly four, but hopefully he can get back to what he was a few months back. Things are going well.”

Tonight’s action at Monmore will see the first Greyhound Board of Great Britain Owners’ Bonus Series races of the year take place.

Next weekend, meanwhile, there will be several Open races and Jenkins is targeting those – before potentially taking Swift Baterry and Tabule on the road for more Opens.

“We have a few Opens coming up in the next few weeks, so we’ll be aiming for them,” added Jenkins.

“And if they keep progressing, we can start moving around different tracks for Opens if the right competitions come along.