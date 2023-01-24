Cons keep up pressure at top of the Premier

Jack Harris took the opener for the hosts before Lee Holder brought the visitors level after taking frame two, aided by a break of 40.

Jamie Harris then restored their lead by taking the next frame before Robbie James put the result beyond doubt as he won frame four, including a break of 52, to make it 3-1.

Bill Stanton then won the final frame 56-23 to wrap it up. Wednesfield Cons A moved to second place in the table as they picked up an excellent 5-0 home win over Stafford Institute.

Oliver Spooner, Simon Gough, Lee Thomson and Lee Bannister (two frames) were the winners for Cons.

Old Hall A remain bottom of the table after they were beaten 4-1 away at Poets Corner B.

In Division One, Darlaston Pool Hall & Grill are a point clear at the top after winning the top of the table clash against Landywood C 3-2. Tom Perrins and Callum Kendall took the opening two tight frames for Darlaston to lead 2-0 before another close frame went to Dale Hughes of Landywood to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

Ron Smith then secured the match win as he won frame four on the black to make it 3-1 before Dave Turner took the final frame for Landywood to complete the 3-2 scoreline.

Pelsall Social B stay bottom as they were beaten 3-2 away at Bentley Moor B.

In Division Two, Poets Corner D still top the table by four after picking up a hard fought 3-2 win away at promotion contenders Aldridge Cons B.

Dartmouth Central closed the gap by a point after they won 4-1 away at Darlaston Cons. with frame wins from Liam Wright, Paul Piddock, David Collins and Andy Hickman,

In the competitions there were the two remaining quarter final matches in the pairs and singles handicap.

Q Bar pair Stewart Baker and O’Neill Francis narrowly put out Landywood pair Steve Powell and Bill Stanton. and Paul Pugh and John Bowker from Darlaston Cons also made it through.

Adrian Rosa was in good form, winning 4-0 n the Six Reds handicap against Hasan Hussain to reach the semi-finals and he also won in the Mick Faulkner Masters Memorial after beating Lee Bannister 3-1 at Wednesfield Cons.