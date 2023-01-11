Notification Settings

Aston Villa complete capture of £13m Alex Moreno from Real Betis

By Russell YoullSportPublished:

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno for a fee reported to be in the region of £13million.

Villa announce the arrival of Alex Moreno on Twitter

The 29-year-old becomes Unai Emery's first signing as Villa boss after taking over at the club in October.

Head Coach Emery said: "Alex is a good player that can help our squad.

"He has been one of the top left-backs in La Liga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here."

Moreno’s move is subject to international clearance and a successful visa application.

His recruitment will put pressure on £25m signing Lucas Digne at left-back though Moreno can also operate on the left side of midfield.

Russell Youll

