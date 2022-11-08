Downing ton the highlight of Hotshots’ whitewash

Downing’s 110 was the highlight of the Division One leaders’ 5-0 home win over Pennfields A. Jamie Brown also scored heavily with a break of 68, while there were further wins for Karl Ashmore, Mark Ganderton and Paul Deaville.

Hotshots now hold a five-point lead at the summit, having played a game fewer than those teams in pursuit, after closest challengers Shifnal Working Men’s A were beaten 3-2 away at Stafford Institute.

Graham Beardmore held his nerve to fire in a break of 31 and clinch the deciding frame for the hosts, who also got wins from Rob Wharne and Matt Hyden. Struggling Wednesfield Conservatives A endured another tough week as they were beaten 4-1 by Sedgley Ex-Servicemen.

Golden Cue A hold a two-point advantage at the top of Division Two after a 3-2 home win over Stafford Institute B, Stuart Humphries starring with a break of 51. Wins for Paul Edwards and Stuart Jones kept the Institute just outside the relegation zone.

Eddy Payne held his nerve to win the decider as Wolverhampton Electric claimed a 3-2 home victory over second-placed Shifnal Working Men’s B.

Woodfield B were the big winners of the week as they beat club-mates Woodfield A 5-0, while there was also a good win for Hotshots B, 3-2 away at Bilston BC.

Division Three leaders Rugeley Progressive Club maintained their bid for back-to-back promotions with a 4-1 away win at Wolverhampton Electric B.

Codsall Firs A are second in the table, three points back, after an impressive 4-1 win of their own away at Cannock Conservatives B, Simon Flinders starring with a break of 49.

Fordhouses A lost ground on the leading pack as they were beaten 3-2 at Dartmouth Central, letting slip a two-frame advantage as Gary Warner, Aaron Taylor and James Hart hit back for the hosts.

Sedgley Ex-Servicemen B remain in the hunt after pulling off a comeback of their own at home to Goodyear Pavilion B, David Thompson holding his nerve in the decider to seal a 3-2 win.

Poets Corner D bounced back from their first defeat of the season by winning 3-2 at home to Forty Four A in Division Four.

They now hold a six-point lead at the top over club rivals Poets Corner C, who climbed up to second with a 3-2 victory of their own over Essington WMC A.

Elsewhere, Codsall Firs B claimed an impressive 4-1 win at home to Bentley Moor B.

Wolverhampton Electric D continue to lead the way at the top of Division Five after beating Pennfields D 4-1.

Dave Hubbard won the opener for the visitors but the hosts rattled off the next four frames with wins for Richard Lee, Adam Stokes, Malcolm Raeburn and Peter White.

The Electric now hold a three-point lead at the summit after Fordhouses D were beaten 3-2 at home by their club’s C team.

An excellent century break saw Adrian Rosa cap off his 4-1 win over Steve Barton in the opening round of the Individual Championship. Neil Leighton also made it through with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Stuart Hemming, who made the highest break of the match with a 72.

Reigning Grandmasters Handicap champion Graham Beardmore hit breaks of 65 and 48 to come from two frames down to beat Stafford team-mate Chris Ward and keep alive hopes of retaining his title.