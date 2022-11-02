Joe Fraser: We can deal with World Championships pressure

England's Joe Fraser celebrates after his bars rotation of the Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification at Arena Birmingham on day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Friday July 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story COMMONWEALTH Gymnastics. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The former Sandwell Academy student led the home charge in qualifying to help the quintet advance in second behind only Japan.

Fraser, 23, is now looking to cap a memorable 2022 with a third team gold, having already triumphed at the Commonwealth Games – competing for England – and European Championships, and believes the British contingent are equipped to deal with the weight of expectation.

“Of course we did [feel extra pressure coming in],” he said. “We’ve come into this as European and Commonwealth champions and I guess that puts an extra set of eyes on us.

“But I’d like to think we held our own out there. It was difficult, it was far from easy but qualifications are done and we can move forward.

“We are just focusing on ourselves and the job we have to do. Whether we’re top of the tree or bottom of the pile, we just focus on the next routine.

“Hopefully we’ll go 18 for 18 and who knows what might happen.”

The team final represents the first of three shots at a medal for Fraser, who will also compete in the individual all-around final – a mistake on the pommel horse not proving overly costly – and parallel bars showpiece. He won World Championship gold in the latter three years ago but will not let himself think about solo success until the team final is navigated.

“I find myself looking at the negatives at the moment because it was so quick and fresh in my mind,” added Fraser, who will be joined by Jake Jarman, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Courtney Tulloch and James Hall in Wednesday evening’s team showpiece.

“Thinking about pommel, I wanted to do well there but mistakes happen.

“I did my job out there, I performed well on the rest of the events, and I’ll stay focused on that. The team comp is the first and foremost thing in my mind.

“I’ve had a lot of obstacles to overcome this year and even being here is a success. That puts it in perspective for me.”