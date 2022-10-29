Hundreds turn out at Monmore dogs for biggest post pandemic crowd

Vixons Angel won the Ladbrokes.com Bitches on a fine night for trainer Brian Thompson

More than 800 spectators were on hand for heats in the Ladbrokes.com Puppies, Maiden Stayers and 480 events last weekend – the finals for those coming up today.

Trainer Thompson had a fine evening as Vixons Angel won the Ladbrokes.com Bitches in 28.60 seconds. That followed victories for Vixons Falcon and Vixons Sparkle, in heat two of the Puppies and heat one of the Maiden Stayers respectively.

The Ladbrokes.com 630 had an exciting photo finish as Lemming Extra – one of two Open winners for Carol Weatherall on the night – just pipped Droopys Soldier, of visiting trainer Michael Hurst (Unatt), to the post.

Weatherall’s other victor came in the night’s opening race as Team News enjoyed a convincing triumph in heat one of the Puppies, with Arthur Cucumber (Patrick Godfrey, Swindon) and Droopys Google (Nathan Hunt, Romford) also qualifying for this weekend’s final.

Keefill Danny (Philip Milner, Doncaster) and Roxhill Monarch (Paul Sallis), along with aforementioned heat two winner Vixons Falcon, complete the line-up for the Puppy final.

The three heats in the Ladbrokes.com 480 were won by veteran Shelbys Memory (Arran Dunn), Dapper Rodney and Droopys By Amile (both Hunt).

Chelms Road (Vicki Lea), Antigua Woofwoof (Mark Wallis, Suffolk Downs) and Crackaway Oxo (Craig Marston) all qualified for the final as runners-up.

The two Maiden Stayers heats were raced over 630 metres and won by Vixons Sparkle (Thompson) and Romeo Blade (Lea).

Crokers Brandy (Sallis), Heathmill Lilly (Paul Meek, Perry Barr), Vixons Showman (Thompson) and Noduff Hacienda (Jooles Slater) also made it through to the upcoming final.

Assistant racing manager Jake Pain said: “It was fantastic to see such a large crowd to watch some thrilling racing at Monmore.

“The most eye-catching performer on the night was Romeo Blade stepping up to the six-bend trip for the first time and winning comfortably.

“This puppy, not two until January, looks set for an exciting future over six bends and could be one to look out for in 2023.

“Also a special mention to veteran Shelbys Memory, a convincing winner in his heat, winning by 11 lengths.

“I’m looking forward to the three finals this weekend and wish all connections of the finalists the best of luck.”